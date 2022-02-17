 Skip to main content

Sealed Air Clocks 14% Sales Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 1:12pm   Comments
  • Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to $1.53 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.49 billion.
  • On an organic basis, sales in the Americas rose 20% Y/Y, EMEA increased 13%, and APAC gained 4%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.12 missed the analyst consensus of $1.13.
  • The gross profit rose 12% Y/Y to $1.1 billion with a gross profit margin of 31%.
  • The operating margin was 19.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 35.9% to $300.2 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.2% Y/Y to $204.6 million.
  • The company held $561 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. The cash flow from operations for the year totaled $710 million.
  • Outlook: Sealed Air sees FY22 sales of $5.8 billion - $6 billion, above the consensus of $5.77 billion.
  • The company forecasts FY22 Adjusted EPS of $3.95 - $4.15, against the consensus of $4.14.
  • Price Action: SEE shares traded higher by 3.75% at $66.55 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

