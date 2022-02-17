Sealed Air Clocks 14% Sales Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus
- Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to $1.53 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.49 billion.
- On an organic basis, sales in the Americas rose 20% Y/Y, EMEA increased 13%, and APAC gained 4%.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.12 missed the analyst consensus of $1.13.
- The gross profit rose 12% Y/Y to $1.1 billion with a gross profit margin of 31%.
- The operating margin was 19.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 35.9% to $300.2 million.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.2% Y/Y to $204.6 million.
- The company held $561 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. The cash flow from operations for the year totaled $710 million.
- Outlook: Sealed Air sees FY22 sales of $5.8 billion - $6 billion, above the consensus of $5.77 billion.
- The company forecasts FY22 Adjusted EPS of $3.95 - $4.15, against the consensus of $4.14.
- Price Action: SEE shares traded higher by 3.75% at $66.55 on the last check Thursday.
