 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trinity Industries' Q4 Earnings Miss Street View, Guides FY22 EPS Below Consensus
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 12:27pm   Comments
Share:
Trinity Industries' Q4 Earnings Miss Street View, Guides FY22 EPS Below Consensus
  • Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31.3% year-over-year to $472.2 million, missing the consensus of $502.57 million.
  • Increased revenue reflects higher external deliveries in the Rail Products Group.
  • Adjusted operating profit increased 9.7% Y/Y to $63.5 million, and margin contracted by 265 bps to 13.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% Y/Y to $129.1 million, and margin fell by 622 bps to 27.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.08 from $(0.02) in 4Q20, missing the consensus of $0.11.
  • Railcar Leasing and Management Services revenues totaled $181.2 million (-4.3% Y/Y) and Rail Products revenues $402.1 million (+28.3% Y/Y).
  • Lease fleet utilization was 95.7%, Future Lease Rate Differential was positive 2.2% at quarter-end.
  • New railcar orders of 5,360 vs. 1,170 in 4Q20 and railcar deliveries of 2,805 (+25.5% Y/Y).
  • The company repurchased ~13.9 million shares for $402 million during the quarter.
  • Trinity Industries' net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations for FY21 was $615.6 million, compared to $622 million, and free cash flow stood at $538.9 million.
  • Trinity Industries had liquidity of $782 million as of December 31, 2021. It held cash and equivalents of $302.4 million.
  • FY22 Outlook: Trinity Industries expects EPS of $0.85 - $1.05, versus the consensus of $1.21.
  • It expects Industry deliveries of 40,000 - 50,000 railcars, net investment in the lease fleet of $450 million - $550 million.
  • Price Action: TRN shares are trading lower by 2.67% at $30.44 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRN)

Trinity Industries Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Recap: Trinity Industries Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com