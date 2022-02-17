YETI Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Guides FY22 EPS Below Consensus
- YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 18% year-on-year, to $443.13 million, beating the analyst consensus of $442.34 million.
- Net sales from the Direct-to-consumer channel increased 21% Y/Y, the Wholesale channel rose 13%, Drinkware sales gained 21%, and Coolers & Equipment rose 13%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.83.
- Gross profit increased 13% Y/Y to $254.8 million, and gross margin contracted 230 basis points to 57.5%.
- The operating margin contracted 50 basis points 21.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 15% to $93.7 million.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 12% to $161.1 million.
- The company held $312.2 million in cash and equivalents as of January 1, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months amounted to $146.5 million.
- "Despite the expectation of significant supply chain cost headwinds throughout the year, we remain focused on prioritizing strategic investments to support the long-term sustainable growth of the YETI brand," said CEO Matt Reintjes.
- Outlook: The company expects FY22 net sales to increase 18% - 20%, with sales growth weighted to the second half of the year.
- The company expects adjusted EPS of $2.82 - $2.86, below the consensus of $2.93.
- Price Action: YETI shares closed lower by 1.55% at $65.51 on Wednesday.
