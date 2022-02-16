Wingstop's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Wingstop Inc WING reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.8% year-on-year, to $72 million, missing the analyst consensus of $73.53 million.
- System-wide sales increased 19.8% Y/Y to $601.9 million. Domestic same-store sales increased 7.5% or 25.7% on a two-year basis.
- Revenue from royalty, franchise fees rose 18.2% Y/Y, advertising fee revenue rose 13%, and company-owned restaurant sales grew 7.2%.
- Total costs and expenses expanded 8.7% Y/Y to $57.8 million. The operating margin was 19.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 41% to $14.2 million.
- The company held $52 million in cash and equivalents as of December 25, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $20.2 million increased 24.5% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.24 missed the analyst consensus of $0.31.
- The company's quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share will be paid on March 25, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022.
- Outlook: Wingstop reaffirmed its three- to five-year outlook of mid-single-digit domestic same-store sales growth.
- Price Action: WING shares are trading higher by 2.46% at $161.56 on the last check Wednesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.