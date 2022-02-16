Borr Drilling: Q4 Earnings Insights

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Borr Drilling missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $8.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 18.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Borr Drilling's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.19 -0.25 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.22 -0.23 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 89.80M 78.40M 64.30M 82.70M Revenue Actual 73.00M 54.80M 48.40M 60.20M

