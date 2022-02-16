Borr Drilling: Q4 Earnings Insights
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Borr Drilling missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $8.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 18.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Borr Drilling's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.19
|-0.25
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.22
|-0.23
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|89.80M
|78.40M
|64.30M
|82.70M
|Revenue Actual
|73.00M
|54.80M
|48.40M
|60.20M
