The Trade Desk Tops Earnings Q4 Backed By Solimar Launch; Expects Unpredictable Stock Based Compensation Expense Impact In Q1
- The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $395.6 million, beating the consensus of $389.2 million.
- Customer retention remained over 95%, akin to the past eight years, and the adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat at 48%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beat the consensus of $0.28.
- Trade Desk held $958.8 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: The Trade Desk sees Q1 FY22 revenue of at least $303 million, above the consensus of $287.2 million.
- Trade Desk did not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income or EBITDA due to the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense.
- "We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results," the company said in the PR.
- "2021 was a remarkable year for The Trade Desk, capped off by record performance in the fourth quarter. The launch of Solimar, our most important new platform to date, along with major progress in areas such as CTV, identity, and retail data, enabled us to gain more share of the data-driven advertising market," CEO Jeff Green said.
- Price action: TTD shares traded lower by 1.42% at $79.38 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
