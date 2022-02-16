 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Networks Tops Q4 Backed By Paid Streaming Subscription Momentum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 8:26am   Comments
Share:
AMC Networks Tops Q4 Backed By Paid Streaming Subscription Momentum
  • AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCXreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $803.7 million, beating the consensus of $758.95 million.
  • Domestic Operations revenues increased 3.8% Y/Y to $684.9 million, with Advertising revenues declining 1% to $234 million from higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth. Distribution revenues rose 7% to $451 million. Subscription revenues grew 11%, driven by growth in streaming revenues.
  • International and other revenues declined 3.5% to $121.9 million.
  • Adjusted operating income decreased 16% Y/Y to $122 million, reflecting increased investments in subscriber acquisition and retention marketing to support the streaming services growth.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.54 beat the consensus of $0.23.
  • AMC held $892.2 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021, and generated $99.5 million in operating cash flow in Q4.
  • AMC ended 2021 with over 9 million aggregate paid streaming subscribers.
  • AMC remains on track to achieve the long-term target of 20 million - 25 million streaming subscribers by year-end 2025.
  • Price Action: AMCX shares traded lower by 0.92% at $44.25 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMCX)

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AMC Networks
AMC Networks's Return on Invested Capital Insights
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: AMC Networks Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com