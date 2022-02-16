Wix.com Stock Slides On Q4 Revenue Miss, Slower Revenue Growth Forecast For Q1
- Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to $328.3 million, missing the consensus of $331.2 million.
- Wix.com is a global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence.
- Segments: Creative Subscriptions revenue increased 15% Y/Y to $246.7 million. The Creative Subscriptions bookings climbed 12% Y/Y to $264 million.
- Creative Subscriptions ARR was $1.01 billion, up 15% Y/Y.
- Business Solutions' revenue rose 19% to $81.7 million, and the bookings jumped 25% Y/Y to $87.5 million.
- The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 300 bps to 62% as costs surged 24.7% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.37) beat the consensus loss of $(0.38).
- Wix.com generated $21 million in operating cash flow and held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Wix.com sees Q1 2022 revenue to grow 11% - 13% Y/Y to $338 million - $343 million, below the consensus of $355.3 million. The company's Q1 2021 saw revenue grow 41% y/y.
- Wix.com expects the Y/Y growth of total revenue to accelerate each quarter through the end of 2022.
- Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO, said, "We are putting our best foot forward to increase our growth by expanding our market leadership with self-creators, strengthening our reach through partners, and doubling down on our commerce platform."
- Price Action: WIX shares traded lower by 10.2% at $104.00 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas