IPG Photonics: Q4 Earnings Insights

IPG Photonics IPGP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IPG Photonics beat estimated earnings by 1.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.19.

Revenue was up $27.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IPG Photonics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.40 1.09 0.98 EPS Actual 1.40 1.29 1.26 0.92 Revenue Estimate 368.26M 376.94M 327.64M 311.42M Revenue Actual 379.15M 371.66M 345.58M 336.63M

