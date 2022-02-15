United Fire Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

United Fire Group UFCS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Fire Group beat estimated earnings by 312.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $38.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Fire Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.02 0.03 -0.85 EPS Actual -0.31 0.35 -0.03 -1.30 Revenue Estimate 276.29M 278.44M 270.34M 273.00M Revenue Actual 248.54M 244.41M 300.74M 310.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.