Recap: CEVA Q4 Earnings

CEVA CEVA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CEVA beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $5.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CEVA's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.11 0.06 0.11 EPS Actual 0.20 0.22 0.01 0.20 Revenue Estimate 31.24M 25.35M 24.01M 23.24M Revenue Actual 32.79M 30.46M 25.40M 28.14M

