Leidos Trails Q4 Consensus; Plans 20M Share Buyback

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $3.49 billion, missing the consensus of $3.51 billion. Revenue grew 6% organically.
- The most significant revenue contributors were the increase in veterans' disability examinations after the pause from the pandemic and the start-up of the Navy NGEN-R SMIT contract.
- Defense Solutions' revenue rose 7% Y/Y to $2.06 billion. Civil revenue fell 1% at $800 million. Health revenue expanded 23% Y/Y to $630 million.
- Net bookings totaled $3.2 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9. As a result, the backlog was $34.5 billion.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 100 bps to 10.3%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 missed the consensus of $1.60.
- Leidos held $727 million in cash and equivalents and generated $210 million in operating cash flow.
- Dividend & Share Buyback: The board declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share.
- The board also authorized a stock repurchase program of up to 20 million shares.
- Outlook: Leidos sees FY22 revenue of $13.9 billion - $14.3 billion, below the consensus of $14.38 billion.
- Leidos sees non-GAAP EPS of $6.10 - $6.50, below the consensus of $6.85.
- Price Action: LDOS shares closed lower by 1.83% at $87.36 on Monday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.