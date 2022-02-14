Scorpio Tankers Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q4, Misses On Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG reported a fourth-quarter vessel revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $147.91 million, missing the consensus of $151.10 million.
- TCE revenue increased by 7.2% Y/Y to $147.89 million for the quarter, and average TCE revenue per day increased to $12,615 from $11,608 per day in 4Q20.
- Adjusted loss per share of $(0.79) missed the consensus of $(0.75).
- Operating expenses declined to $157.97 million from $180.71 million a year ago.
- The company reported an operating loss of $(10.06) million, compared to $(42.47) million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $56.95 million (+26% Y/Y), and margin expanded to 38.5%, up 580 bps.
- Scorpio Tankers generated cash from operating activities of $73.3 million in FY21, compared to $419.38 million a year ago.
- Scorpio Tankers declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about March 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2022.
- The company has $225.8 million in cash and equivalents as of February 11, 2022.
- Price Action: STNG shares are trading higher by 0.83% at $15.72 during the premarket session on Monday.
