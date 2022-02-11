Recap: Genpact Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Genpact G reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genpact beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $9.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genpact's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.54 0.48 0.49 EPS Actual 0.66 0.66 0.59 0.51 Revenue Estimate 877.65M 963.49M 924.43M 934.47M Revenue Actual 1.02B 988.13M 946.07M 950.57M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.