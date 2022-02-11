Recap: Magna International Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Magna International MGA reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Also check this: Hanesbrands And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Earnings

Magna International missed estimated earnings by 18.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.59.

Revenue was up $1.46 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.03, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magna International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.47 1.57 2.03 EPS Actual 0.56 1.40 1.86 2.83 Revenue Estimate 9.31B 9.37B 9.53B 10.12B Revenue Actual 7.92B 9.03B 10.18B 10.57B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.