Recap: Proto Labs Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Proto Labs PRLB reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Also check this: Hanesbrands And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Earnings

Proto Labs beat estimated earnings by 51.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $18.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Proto Labs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.44 0.42 0.49 EPS Actual 0.35 0.39 0.40 0.50 Revenue Estimate 126.82M 122.20M 113.22M 102.45M Revenue Actual 125.34M 123.05M 116.13M 105.21M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.