Canada Goose Stock Plummets After FY22 Outlook Cut

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23.6% year-on-year, to C$586.1 million.
- Global e-Commerce revenue increased by 28.1% Y/Y. DTC revenue grew 48.8% Y/Y, and wholesale revenue decreased 15%.
- Gross profit rose 30.8% Y/Y to C$413.8 million, with the margin expanding 380 basis points to 70.6%.
- The operating margin expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 35.1%, and the operating income rose 34.3% Y/Y to C$205.9 million.
- Non-IFRS adjusted EBIT was C$206.9 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 35.3%.
- Non-IFRS adjusted EPS was C$1.42 versus C$1.01 last year.
- The company held C$407.6 million in cash and equivalents as of January 2, 2022. Inventory was C$368.1 million as of January 2, 2022.
- Outlook: Canada Goose has lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance to C$1.02 – C$1.11 from C$1.17 – C$1.33.
- The company also slashed the FY22 sales outlook to C$1.09 billion – C$1.105 billion from C$1.125 billion – C$1.175 billion.
- Price Action: GOOS shares traded lower by 15.3% at $29.07 on the last check Thursday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.