Datadog Shares Soar On Q4 Beat, Robust Guidance

- Datadog Inc DDOG reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 84% year-on-year to $326.2 million, beating the consensus of $291.5 million.
- As of December 31, Datadog had 2,010 customers with an ARR of $100,000 or more, increasing 63% Y/Y.
- The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 200 bps to 80%. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 1,200 bps to 22%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus of $0.12.
- Datadog held cash and equivalents of $1.55 billion and generated $115.8 million in operating cash flow and $106.7 million in free cash flow.
- Outlook: Datadog sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $334 million - $339 million, above the consensus of $306.6 million. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 - $0.12 versus the consensus of $0.11.
- Datadog sees FY22 revenue of $1.51 billion - $1.53 billion above the consensus of $1.41 billion. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 - $0.51, below the consensus of $0.57.
- Price Action: DDOG shares traded higher by 15.78% at $180.12 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
