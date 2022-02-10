Euronet Worldwide Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By EFT Recovery

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Euronet Worldwide Inc EEFT reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15% year-on-year to $811.5 million, beating the consensus of $809.4 million.
- Revenues from the EFT processing segment climbed 63% Y/Y, the epay segment rose 4%, and the Money Transfer Segment segment recorded an 10% increase.
- The adjusted operating income for the quarter rose 33% Y/Y to $67.6 million.
- Euronet's cash and cash equivalents were $1.26 billion, and ATM cash was $543.4 million, totaling $1.803 billion as of December 31.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $112.9 million rose 23% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.15 missed the consensus of $1.30.
- "The EFT segment continued its recovery early in the fourth quarter as more travel restrictions were lifted; however, we began to see lighter transactions in the second half of the quarter as the Omicron variant spread across the globe," stated Michael J. Brown.
- "We also continued to see growth in epay and Money Transfer from our leading physical and digital distribution networks."
- Price Action: EEFT shares closed higher by 3.8% at $143.83 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.