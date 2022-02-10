ASE Tech Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd ASX reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to NT$172.94 billion.
- Net Revenues from Packaging rose 31.6% Y/Y to NT$75.4 billion, Testing increased 29% to NT$13.8 billion, and EMS rose 3% to NT$81.5 billion.
- Margins: Gross margin decreased 140 bps Q/Q to 19%.
- The operating margin was 11.3% in 4Q21, compared to 12.2% in 3Q21.
- Earnings per ADS of $0.504 per ADS beat the consensus of $0.23.
- The company held NT$76.1 billion in cash and equivalents and generated NT$32.9 billion in operating cash flow in the quarter.
- Price Action: ASX shares closed higher by 3.46% at $7.48 on Wednesday.
