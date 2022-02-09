Criteo Shares Drop After Q4 Results; Boosts Share Buyback

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Criteo SA CRTO reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue ex-TAC growth of 9% Y/Y to $276.2 million, beating the consensus of $273.9 million.
- Revenue decreased by 1% Y/Y, or increased by 1% at constant currency, to $653 million.
- Revenues ex-TAC from Marketing Solutions rose 7% in CC to $228.4 million, and Retail Media grew 41% Y/Y to $47.8 million.
- Media spending grew close to $850 million. Same-client contribution ex-TAC increased 9% Y/Y in CC.
- Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 100 bps to 40%. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beat the consensus of $1.08.
- Criteo generated $66 million in operating cash flow and held $571 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Criteo sees Q1 FY22 revenue ex-TAC of $216 million - $220 million, below the consensus of $233.41 million.
- Criteo sees FY22 revenue ex-TAC growth of 10% - 12% at CC.
- Share Buyback: The board extended the share repurchase program from $175 million ADSs to $280 million.
- Price Action: CRTO shares traded lower by 5.27% at $34.84 on the last check Wednesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.