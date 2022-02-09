Bunge Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Provides Upbeat FY22 Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Bunge Ltd BG reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 32.3% year-on-year, to $16.68 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $13.61 billion.
- Net sales from the Agribusiness segment improved 30.4% to $12.32 billion, and Refined & Specialty Oils rose 38.6% to $3.8 billion.
- The gross profit declined 23.8% Y/Y to $689 million.
- Total segment EBIT amounted to $332 million, down 53.5% Y/Y.
- The company held $905 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EPS of $3.49 beat the analyst consensus of $2.55.
- "With focus and discipline, we capitalized on changing market conditions, achieved a number of operational milestones, made investments in key growth areas, and advanced toward ESG goals," said CEO Greg Heckman.
- Outlook: Bunge sees FY22 adjusted EPS of at least $9.50 versus the consensus of $8.58.
- The company expects favorable market environment to continue in 2022.
- Price action: BG shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $101.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.