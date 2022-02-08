Sysco Clocks 41% Sales Growth In Q2; Bottom-Line Lags Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Sysco Corp SYY reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 41.2% year-on-year, to $16.32 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $16.10 billion.
- The U.S. Foodservice operations segment sales rose 45.1% Y/Y, and International Foodservice sales grew 42.6%.
- Gross profit increased 37.8% Y/Y to $2.9 billion and the gross margin fell 44 basis points to 17.7%.
- The operating margin improved 89 basis points to 2.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 109.8% to $444.9 million. Non-GAAP operating margin improved 101 basis points to 3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 62.9% Y/Y to $670.7 million in the quarter.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.57 missed the analyst consensus of $0.71.
- Sysco held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of January 1, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $377 million in the quarter.
- “Bottom-line results for the quarter were below our expectations due to higher than anticipated operating expenses, driven by the current COVID environment,” said CEO Kevin Hourican.
- Price Action: SYY shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $80.42 on the last check Tuesday.
