Gartner Tops Q4 Consensus; Boosts Share Buyback By $500M

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Gartner Inc IT reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year on an FX-neutral basis to $1.306 billion, beating the consensus of $1.25 billion.
- Revenues from Research rose 16.8% Y/Y to $1.1 billion, and Conferences was $107 million, up 14.8% Y/Y. Consulting revenue grew 25.5% Y/Y to $118 million.
- Global Technology Sales Contract Value rose 14% Y/Y FX neutral to $3.4 billion. Global Business Sales Contract Value increased 24% Y/Y to $0.9 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.99 beat the consensus of $2.42.
- Gartner generated $235 million in operating cash flow.
- Gene Hall, Gartner's CEO, commented, "Gartner had a strong finish to an already good year, delivering contract value at the high end of our medium-term guidance, revenue growth across all three segments, and outstanding free cash flow generation."
- Share Buyback: The board raised the share buyback authorization by $500 million in February 2022.
- Price Action: IT shares closed higher by 0.07% at $294.85 on Monday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.