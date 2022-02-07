Gates Industrial Q4 Top-Line Misses Street View; Guides FY22 EPS Below Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC GTES reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 2.7% year-over-year to $815.6 million and core revenue growth of 3.4%, missing the consensus of $821.59 million.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.31 from $0.20 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.21.
- Power Transmission sales $518.8 million (-0.2%Y/Y) and Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 410 bps to 18.3%.
- Fluid Power sales $296.8 million (+8.2% Y/Y) and Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 180 bps to 15%.
- The gross margin declined by 290 bps to 35.1%. The operating income decreased by 11.1% Y/Y to $75.9 million, and the margin contracted by 145 bps to 9.3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined to $139.6 million, and margin contracted 336 bps to 17.1%. This margin headwind resulted from price/cost and operational inefficiencies stemming from material and labor availability challenges.
- Gates Industrial generated cash from operating activities of $382.4 million for FY21, compared to $309 million in FY20.
- As of January 1, 2022, Gates Industrial held total cash of $658.2 million and total outstanding debt of $2.6 billion.
- FY22 Outlook: Gates Industrial expects core revenue to grow 5% - 9% and Adjusted EBITDA of $755 million - $805 million.
- It expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.20 - $1.30, versus the consensus of $1.42.
- Price Action: GTES shares are trading lower by 2.22% at $15.00 on the last check Monday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.