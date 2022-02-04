Spectrum Brands Clocks 2.9% Sales Growth In Q1; Notes Margin Pressure

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc SPB reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.9% year-on-year, to $757.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $728.17 million.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- Net sales from the Home & Personal care segment rose 0.3% Y/Y to $379.7 million, Global Pet Care grew 9.7% to $302.2 million, and Home & Garden fell 8.5% Y/Y to $75.3 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $(0.06) missed the consensus of $0.17.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $49.3 million decreased 53.4% Y/Y.
- The gross profit fell 13.3% Y/Y to $219.3 million, with the margin contracting 530 basis points to 28.9%. The company reported an operating loss of $(23.8) million.
- "Our first quarter went largely as expected, with continued top-line growth, while margins contracted as input cost inflation exceeded price increases," said David Maura, Chairman, and CEO.
- Spectrum Brands held $207 million in cash and equivalents as of January 2, 2022.
- Recently, Spectrum Brands' board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.
- Outlook: Spectrum Brands raised additional inflation expectation to $310 million - $330 million from $240 million - $260 million. It intends to offset the high inflation through additional pricing as needed.
- Spectrum Brands continues to expect mid to high single-digit reported net sales growth in FY22. The company sees FY22 adjusted EBITDA to increase by low-single digits.
- Acquisition: Spectrum Brands issued a separate press release that it agreed to acquire the home appliances and cookware categories of Tristar Products, Inc. for $325 million, in cash, at closing, up to $100 million if specific gross profit targets are achieved in 2022 and another $25 million if certain other gross profit targets are achieved in 2023.
- The company plans to use the combined Home Appliances and Personal Care businesses to create a separate, pure-play global platform. It intends to update investors on the separation later this year.
- Price Action: SPB shares closed 2.77% lower at $88.67 on Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.