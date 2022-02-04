Immunovant: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Immunovant IMVT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Immunovant missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.33, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.61% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.