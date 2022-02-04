Recap: Construction Partners Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Earnings

Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $94.03 million from the same period last year.

Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $28M Of 4 Stocks

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Construction Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.33 0.08 0.13 EPS Actual 0.15 0.18 -0.04 0.15 Revenue Estimate 312.37M 293.33M 201.03M 203.12M Revenue Actual 279.04M 261.66M 179.11M 190.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.