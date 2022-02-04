Johnson Outdoors Posts Mixed Q1 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.3% year-on-year, to $153.52 million, missing the analyst consensus of $157.48 million.
- EPS of $1.07 beat the analyst consensus of $0.90.
- The gross margin contracted 580 basis points Y/Y to 39.5%, reflecting higher raw materials and freight costs.
- Operating expenses declined 8.9% Y/Y to $46.8 million. The operating margin was 9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 41.5% to $13.8 million.
- The company held $167.4 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- "Demand for outdoor recreation products continues to be strong; managing ongoing supply chain challenges and uncertainties associated with the pandemic remain our focus in the near term as we work hard to fill demand," said CEO Helen Johnson-Leipold.
- Price Action: JOUT shares closed lower by 2.74% at $85.18 on Thursday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.