Carlyle Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Carlyle Group CG reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carlyle Group beat estimated earnings by 66.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.27 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carlyle Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.58 0.52 0.44 EPS Actual 1.54 0.88 0.58 0.64 Revenue Estimate 987.30M 659.34M 609.52M 553.02M Revenue Actual 1.52B 919.00M 612.50M 629.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.