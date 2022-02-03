Recap: Lumentum Holdings Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Lumentum Holdings LITE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Also check out this: Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Earnings

Lumentum Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.58, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $32.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lumentum Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.55 1.05 1.4 1.90 EPS Actual 1.79 1.15 1.4 1.99 Revenue Estimate 440.80M 382.22M 433.49M 480.68M Revenue Actual 448.40M 392.10M 419.50M 478.80M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lumentum Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.01 and $1.19 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -31.25% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Lumentum Holdings, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.