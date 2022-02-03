Lancaster Colony: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Lancaster Colony LANC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lancaster Colony missed estimated earnings by 16.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $53.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lancaster Colony's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.31 1.24 1.44 EPS Actual 1.11 1.15 1.05 1.62 Revenue Estimate 408.20M 368.29M 340.02M 362.82M Revenue Actual 392.06M 385.57M 357.25M 375.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.