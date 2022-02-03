Thermon Group Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Thermon Group Holdings THR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thermon Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $21.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thermon Group Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.03 0.19 0.24 EPS Actual 0.12 0.07 0.03 0.30 Revenue Estimate 71.40M 59.56M 72.35M 77.04M Revenue Actual 81.32M 71.16M 73.32M 79.60M

