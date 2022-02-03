Suburban Propane Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Suburban Propane Partners SPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Suburban Propane Partners missed estimated earnings by 50.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.69, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $70.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 1.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Suburban Propane Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.68 -0.42 1.73 0.55 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.16 2.02 0.61 Revenue Estimate 174.61M 218.62M 431.89M 321.75M Revenue Actual 208.24M 238.09M 537.24M 305.19M

