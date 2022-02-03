Recap: MasterCraft Boat Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 9.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.83, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $40.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.78 0.70 0.51 EPS Actual 0.67 0.98 1.01 0.75 Revenue Estimate 137.04M 142.31M 138.97M 115.04M Revenue Actual 144.01M 155.53M 147.85M 118.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.