OneWater Marine: Q1 Earnings Insights

OneWater Marine ONEW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OneWater Marine beat estimated earnings by 33.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $122.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OneWater Marine's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.17 2.41 0.71 0.11 EPS Actual 1.35 3.04 1.83 0.71 Revenue Estimate 292.16M 456.35M 254.54M 183.27M Revenue Actual 280.31M 404.21M 329.61M 214.08M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.