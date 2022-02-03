Tradeweb Markets: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Tradeweb Markets TW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Also check out this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

Earnings

Tradeweb Markets reported in-line EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $43.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tradeweb Markets's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.38 0.42 0.33 EPS Actual 0.39 0.39 0.43 0.34 Revenue Estimate 263.38M 254.97M 269.40M 227.24M Revenue Actual 265.32M 260.84M 273.40M 233.08M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.