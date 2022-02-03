Recap: Cardinal Health Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cardinal Health CAH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Also check out this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

Earnings

Cardinal Health beat estimated earnings by 3.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.23, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.92 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardinal Health's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.20 1.55 1.44 EPS Actual 1.29 0.77 1.53 1.74 Revenue Estimate 41.93B 40.43B 40.09B 41.44B Revenue Actual 43.97B 42.59B 39.27B 41.54B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.