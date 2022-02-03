Recap: Dorian LPG Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Dorian LPG LPG reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dorian LPG missed estimated earnings by 59.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.83, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dorian LPG's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.24 0.87 0.57 EPS Actual 0.25 0.13 0.86 0.70 Revenue Estimate 54.19M 59.10M 89.11M 75.25M Revenue Actual 63.09M 62.95M 99.58M 88.48M

