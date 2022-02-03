Recap: Prestige Consumer Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $35.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.87 0.78 0.77 EPS Actual 1.02 1.14 0.79 0.81 Revenue Estimate 261.19M 232.44M 229.90M 231.55M Revenue Actual 276.23M 269.18M 237.76M 238.79M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Prestige Consumer management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.0 and $4.04 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 306.06% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Prestige Consumer, a bullish signal to many investors.

