Recap: BrightView Holdings Q1 Earnings

BrightView Holdings BV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BrightView Holdings missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $37.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightView Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.43 0.11 0.08 EPS Actual 0.38 0.44 0.26 0.12 Revenue Estimate 654.27M 649.82M 580.54M 539.11M Revenue Actual 673.70M 673.60M 651.90M 554.40M

