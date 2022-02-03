Align Technology's Q4 Clear Aligner Revenues Fall Sequentially, Margins Compress

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Align Technology Inc ALGN reported Q4 sales of $1.03 billion, up 1.5% sequentially and 23.6% Y/Y, surpassing the consensus of $1.02 billion.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- Clear Aligner revenues were $815.3 million, down 2.7% sequentially and up 16.3% Y/Y. Clear Aligner volume was down 3.7% sequentially and up 11.1% Y/Y.
- Q4 FY21 Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services revenues were $215.8 million, up 21.0% sequentially and 61.3% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.83 came ahead of the consensus of $2.73. Adjusted net income increased 8.1% Y/Y to $224.5 million.
- The gross margin declined from 73.2% to 72.2%, and the operating margin reached 21.4% compared to 25.5% a year ago.
- Align ended Q3 with $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
- The company announced Invisalign system innovations for the Align Digital Platform.
- These Invisalign system innovations include ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls, Invisalign Practice App, Invisalign Personalized Plan, and Invisalign Smile Architect for better planning for orthodontics and restorative dentistry.
- Guidance: Align Technology expects revenues growth within the long-term model range of 20% - 30%.
- The reported operating margin for FY22 is expected to be around 24.0%, adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 3 points higher than GAAP operating margin.
- Price Action: ALGN shares closed 0.58% lower at $505.62 on Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.