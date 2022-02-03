Recap: Core Laboratories Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Core Laboratories CLB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Core Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Core Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.19 0.13 0.15 EPS Actual 0.18 0.17 0.15 0.18 Revenue Estimate 105.53M 119.28M 110.70M 108.98M Revenue Actual 117.98M 118.75M 108.38M 113.75M

