IDEXX Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Insights

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.71, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $80.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IDEXX Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.91 2.04 1.71 1.40 EPS Actual 2.03 2.34 2.35 1.76 Revenue Estimate 798.16M 782.99M 737.38M 681.02M Revenue Actual 810.42M 826.14M 777.71M 720.94M

