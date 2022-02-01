ArcBest Stock Gains As Q4 Results Surpass Street View

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- ArcBest Corp ARCB reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 45.2% year-over-year to $1.19 billion, beating the consensus of $1.10 billion.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $2.79 from $1.03 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $2.24.
- Sales by segments: Asset-Based $683.49 million (+23.3% Y/Y), and Asset-Light $541.19 million (+79.7% Y/Y).
- The operating income increased to $86.94 million from $30.25 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 363 bps to 7.3%.
- Asset-Based total tonnage per day increased 5.1%, including a rise of 1.1% in LTL-rated weight per shipment. Total shipments per day increased by 1.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 96.7% Y/Y to $128.64 million, and margin expanded by 285 bps to 10.8%.
- The company returned $116 million to shareholders through stock repurchase programs and dividends.
- ArcBest generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $323.52 million, compared to $205.99 million a year ago.
- Price Action: ARCB shares are up 3.93% at $91.92 on the last check Tuesday.
