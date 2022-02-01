Catalent's Q2 Earnings Beat Street View, Lifts FY22 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Catalent Inc CTLT has reported Q2 FY22 sales of $1.22 billion, +34% Y/Y as reported, or 35% in constant currency, edging out analysts' average expectation of $1.15 billion.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
- Adjusted EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.63 last year, surpassed the consensus of $0.83.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $310 million, or a margin of 25.4%, compared to $224 million (24.5%) a year ago.
- Biologics segment sales increased 57.9% (60% cc) to $638 million.
- Softgel and Oral Technologies segment revenues of $329 million were up 33.2% (36% cc).
- The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment's sales were $156 million, a decrease of -8.2% (-8% cc).
- Clinical Supply Services segment revenues improved 6.5% (7% cc) to $99 million.
- Related: FDA Concerns At Catalent Site Spurred Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Supply Woes: Report.
- Guidance: For FY22, Catalent expects revenue of $4.74 billion - $4.86 billion, versus the consensus of $4.71 billion, and higher than prior guidance of $4.62 billion - $4.82 billion.
- It expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion - $1.30 billion, compared to $1. 225 billion - $1.295 billion expected earlier.
- The Company forecasts adjusted net income of $650 million - $700 million, better than $630 million - $695 million anticipated earlier.
- Price Action: CTLT shares closed at $103.93 on Monday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.