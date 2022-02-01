Spire Global Stock Gains On Solid Preliminary Q4 Results, Upbeat FY22 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Spire Global Inc SPIR reports select preliminary unaudited financial results for Q4 and FY21.
- The company expects 4Q21 revenue of $15.3 million (consensus $12.9 million), an increase of 111% Y/Y, and FY21 revenue of $43.7 million (consensus $40.97 million), an increase of 53% Y/Y.
- Excluding revenue recognized from exactEarth, revenue would increase 86% Y/Y for Q4 and +47% Y/Y for FY21.
- As of December 31, 2021, annual recurring revenue (ARR) is expected to be ~$70.8 million, up ~96% Y/Y.
- Excluding the $18.5 million of ARR contributed by the acquisition of exactEarth, Spire’s ARR was $52.3 million, an increase of 44% Y/Y and +16% sequentially.
- 2021 ARR Net Retention Rate is ~104%, in-line with previously issued guidance.
- Preliminary FY22 Guidance: Spire expects revenue of $85 million - $90 million (consensus $72.27 million), and ARR as of December 31, 2022, of $100 million - $105 million.
- Price Action: SPIR shares traded higher by 13.7% at $2.83 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
