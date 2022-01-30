Elliott And Vista Nearing A Deal to Buy Citrix Systems: What Investors Need To Know

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are nearing a deal to pay about $104 per share for Cloud-computing company Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS.

At $104 per share, the deal would value the company’s equity at about $13 billion

According to people familiar with the matter, no final decision has been made and the timing and price of a deal could still change.

Citrix’s shares closed at around $105.55 on Friday, up 4.81%, with speculation about the deal.

Last December, both the companies showed interest in a joint bid for Citrix. Bloomberg reported on Jan. 14 that Elliott and Vista were in advanced talks to buy Citrix.

Elliot already has a 10% stake in Citrix, and this would be its second investment in the software company.

According to reports, Citrix is expected to be combined with Tibco, a software firm already owned by Vista.

Citrix makes software that workers use to log into their corporate programs and desktops virtually.

Photo: Coutesy of Citrix Systems on Flickr