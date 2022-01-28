 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Driving Qurate Retail Shares Lower Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
What's Driving Qurate Retail Shares Lower Today?

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is trading lower Friday after the company announced it experienced lower-than-anticipated demand in the fourth quarter, which has negatively impacted expected sales and adjusted OIBDA —operating income before depreciation and amortization. 

As a result, Qurate Retail issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the company now expects revenue to be down 8% to 9% and adjusted OIBDA to decline between 17% and 20%.

Additionally, as previously disclosed, a "tragic fire" occurred at one of Qurate Retail's fulfillment centers in December. The company said the aforementioned growth rates have not been adjusted for the impact of direct costs associated with the fire.

"We are not pleased with these results and are actively taking steps to improve our long-term performance across business units," said David Rawlinson, president and CEO of Qurate Retail.

"We will share more details on our fourth-quarter performance when we report earnings." 

Qurate Retail is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results before the market opens on Feb. 25.

See Also: 33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

QRTEA Price Action: Qurate Retail has traded as high as $14.62 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows during Friday's session.

The stock was down 19.4% at $6.21 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Qurate Retail.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QRTEA)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: US Stocks Turn Positive; Nasdaq Surges 2%
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Apple Reports Upbeat Q1 Results
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Rawlinson why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com