Why Are Clearfield Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 9:19am   Comments
  • Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ: CLFDreported first-quarter FY22 net sales of 89% year-on-year to $51.1 million, beating the consensus of $41.3 million.
  • The increase in net sales was due to higher sales across its core end markets, most notably its Community Broadband and MSO markets.
  • The backlog rose 53% Q/Q to record $101 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 290 bps to 44.9% due to a favorable product mix associated with higher net sales in the company's Community Broadband market and improved manufacturing efficiencies realized with higher sales volumes.
  • Income from operations increased 251% Y/Y to $13 million.
  • EPS of $0.75 beat the consensus of $0.44.
  • Outlook: Clearfield raised the FY22 net sales guidance from $162 million - $169 million to $176 million - $183 million, above the consensus of $167.6 million.
  • Price Action: CLFD shares traded higher by 13.6% at $55.27 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

